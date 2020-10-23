Julian Edelman Rebukes Question About Asking Patriots To Add Another Pass-Catcher

One thing is for sure: If someone on the New England Patriots is going to ask Bill Belichick to bring in another pass-catcher, it won’t be Julian Edelman.

The Pats’ offense has been sputtering lately, and with the trade deadline right around the corner, it has prompted curiosity if New England will make a move.

Certainly, another wide receiver and/or tight end could help add some needed depth and skill to the Patriots offense. But when asked Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” if he would ever go to team brass to ask them to swing a trade, Edelman quickly shot down the question.

“Are you out of your mind?” Edelman said, laughing. “(I’ve never talked) to coach about a personnel decision or anything like that in my life here.”

So, does Edelman think the Patriots need to make a move?