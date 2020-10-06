Julian Edelman Shared This Batman Quote After Tough Game Against Chiefs

Julian Edelman is responsible for some of the finest performances by a receiver in Patriots history. He’s authored far more incredible moments than forgettable ones.

However, Monday night was a tough evening for New England’s veteran wideout.

Edelman hauled in three catches for 35 yards in his team’s frustrating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. He also committed two drops, one of which was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing by nine.

The Landlord will take it 🤷‍♂️



📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/RIXis8UtYm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

The drops — more than any receiver in the league since the start of last season — have become a theme for Edelman, as has the 34-year-old looking generally hurt and, well, 34 years old.

Never one to pack it in and accept defeat, Edelman, quoting Alfred Pennyworth in “The Dark Knight Rises,” took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his mindset after a tough game.

Yes, that line was cool when it first was used but has been overused and beaten into a cheesy dust since “TDKR” was released in 2012. But if any NFL player is going to live by those words, it’s Edelman, who’s been an absolute warrior over the past few seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images