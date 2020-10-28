Juventus Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Here’s another reason why many consider the UEFA Champions League to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Juventus will host Barcelona on Wednesday at Allianz Stadium in a Champions League Group G clash. The teams enter the highly anticipated game with three points after one game, but Barcelona tops the group due to its two-goal lead over Juventus in goal differential.

Lionel Messi is expected to lead Barcelona in Turin, Italy, but Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the contest after failing to return a negative COVID-19 test in time to participate.

Here’s when and how to watch Juventus versus Barcelona:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images