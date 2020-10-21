Karson Kuhlman Praises Bruins Teammates For Helping Him Through 2019 Leg Injury

Karson Kuhlman’s got off to a tough start in the 2019-20 season with the Bruins.

The Boston winger broke his leg in Oct. 2019 when he was playing some of his best hockey. Kuhlman returned in January and got into his first NHL fight later that month.

It was a tough road for Kuhlman, who never missed a lot of time during his career, but he’s ready to get back on the ice for a full season.

“Yeah, obviously that was a tough start, getting hurt right off the bat like that. Kind of the first time in my career that I’d missed substantial time,” he told reporters during a video call Tuesday after signing a two-year extension with the B’s. “I guess before, I’m looking at the past, got to be happy with getting this done and be thankful for my family and my agent to get this contract done.

“Obviously, the coaching staff and management of Boston to have confidence of me moving forward here. And lastly, with my teammates last year, they helped me so much during the injury and coming back from it. We expect a lot out of each other and we’re going to keep doing that moving forward.”

It’s unclear when training camp will begin or what Kuhlman’s roll will be on the team once Opening Night comes. But it’s clear he’ll be ready to contribute.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images