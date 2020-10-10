Kevan Miller ‘Can’t Wait’ To Return To Bruins After Inking New Deal

Kevan Miller is thrilled to be staying with the Bruins, and he’s not afraid to let the world know it.

The defenseman has been with Boston for the last seven years. He missed the B’s 2019-20 season due to a knee injury, but re-signed with the team Friday after free agency began at noon ET.

Miller took to Instagram on Friday to express his excitement and gratitude over the deal.

“I can’t wait to pull that B’s jersey back over my head, there’s some unfinished business to take care of. I want to thank the @nhlbruins organization, management, coaches, and the staff for putting their faith in me and giving me the opportunity to continue playing the game I love so much. A huge thank you to my family and friends for the support to get me through some tough times, and most importantly those doctors and trainers who have stood by me to get me back on my feet, you know who you are. I’m forever grateful. Is it January yet? LFG!”

Welcome back.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images