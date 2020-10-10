Kevan Miller Will Be ‘Itching To Get Back On The Ice’ For Bruins After Re-Signing With Team

It’s been a while since Kevan Miller has been on the ice for an NHL game. But he’s certainly itching to do so.

The Bruins defenseman, who re-signed with Boston on Friday, last played in April 2019. Miller broke his knee cap twice and underwent multiple surgeries causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

But the 6-foot-2 blue liner is ready to start fresh and contribute for the B’s once the new campaign begins.

“… I have no real, true issues with the knee. No arthritis, no ligament damage, no nothing,” Miller said during his Zoom media availability. “It’s just a bone heal and a little bit of the quad tendon that needed a little bit of time. And that’s where I’m ready to go. I’m fortunate. I have a little bit of work still ahead of me but I know that come time when it’s puck drop, that I’ll be ready to go and I can promise you, I’ll be itching to get on the ice and pull that jersey over my head.”

Miller brings size and physicality to Boston’s defense, something that certainly was missed during the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Final.

