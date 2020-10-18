Kevin Cash Has Perfect Response To Randy Arozarena’s Game 7 Home Run

He’s done it again, folks.

Randy Arozarena got the Tampa Bay Rays off to a hot start in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series with a two-run home run off Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the first inning. Mind you, this is his seventh home run (!) of the postseason, the most ever posted by a rookie in Major League Baseball history, per ESPN Stats and Info.

And just like that, the Rays had a 2-0 lead.

Take a look:

RAYS STRIKE FIRST!



Randy Arozarena's 2-run homer gives the Rays the early lead

Rays manager Kevin Cash is understandably impressed by what Arozarena has put forth during the postseason, especially during the ALCS. He even calls him the Cuban Mookie Betts.

So, of course, Cash’s response to Saturday night’s home run was priceless, but also wildly relatable.

“I’m by the Rays dugout when Arozarena hit that home run. Kevin Cash looked down, shook his head and said, ‘It’s unbelievable. Every darn night. I mean, I’ll take it. But it’s unbelievable,” TBS’ Lauren Shehadi reported, as seen on the Game 7 broadcast.

Unbelievable, indeed.

