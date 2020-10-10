Kevin Miller Confirms His Desire To Remain With Bruins As Free Agent

Kevan Miller is thankful to still be with the Bruins.

Boston re-signed the defenseman Friday to a one-year, $1.25 million deal. The 32-year-old expressed his excitement via Instagram shortly after the move was made.

Miller elaborated on his emotions during a Zoom conference call with reporters Friday night.

“To be honest with you, I’ve always wanted to play in Boston. It’s where I started and it’s where I envision playing this year,” Miller said, per a team transcript. “I think there were – to be honest with you, I’ve never gone to free agency. It was something I had thought about, my agent and I had talked about. But I think, just the organization, the coaching staff, the guys, I have a true love for the city and the people there, my teammates, my coaches. It was an easy decision to come back. And in all honesty, I think me personally, I have some unfinished business there and I really want to win and that’s my main goal. I think this gives me the best opportunity to do that.”

But did he get any other offers?