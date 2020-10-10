Kevin Miller Confirms His Desire To Remain With Bruins As Free Agent

Kevan Miller is thankful to still be with the Bruins.
Boston re-signed the defenseman Friday to a one-year, $1.25 million deal. The 32-year-old expressed his excitement via Instagram shortly after the move was made.
Miller elaborated on his emotions during a Zoom conference call with reporters Friday night.
“To be honest with you, I’ve always wanted to play in Boston. It’s where I started and it’s where I envision playing this year,” Miller said, per a team transcript. “I think there were – to be honest with you, I’ve never gone to free agency. It was something I had thought about, my agent and I had talked about. But I think, just the organization, the coaching staff, the guys, I have a true love for the city and the people there, my teammates, my coaches. It was an easy decision to come back. And in all honesty, I think me personally, I have some unfinished business there and I really want to win and that’s my main goal. I think this gives me the best opportunity to do that.”
But did he get any other offers?
“I didn’t get to the point where we’re legally allowed to have offers from other clubs,” Miller said. “It’s different obviously in the past there was like a five-day grace period. That wasn’t this time. We got basically, last night, basically we had an understanding how this was going to go. So I didn’t really hear any offers from any other clubs. Quite frankly, the offer that the Bruins gave me, I was super happy, super happy with. I just want to first and foremost, thank the Jacobs, the Bruins organization, the coaching staff, the management, trainers and staff and everybody. I’m super grateful for the opportunity to come back and play. It’s been my dream to play in the NHL and I’ve been super fortunate and I’m super grateful for that.”
Considering the skill and physicality he can bring to the ice, it’ll be interesting to see how he bounces back from injury.
The NHL, by the way, is aiming for a Jan. 1 resumption date.