Khabib Nurmagomedov Broke Foot Three Weeks Before UFC 254, Per Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov moved to 29-0 after defeating Justin Gaethje in UFC 254 on Saturday.

But apparently, the 32-year-old’s status for the fight was in jeopardy.

According to UFC president Dana White, Nurmagomedov injured himself a few short weeks before taking on Gaethje in the ring.

“Apparently, he was in the hospital,” White said at the postfight press conference, per MMA Fighting. “He broke his foot three weeks ago. So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that’s broken, or something like that.

“That’s what his corner was telling me. (Nurmagomedov) never told anybody, (and was) walking around.”

Wow.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after Saturday’s fight.

