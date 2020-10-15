Klay Thompson’s Knee Looks Solid In Workout Posted To Instagram Story

It’s been more than a year since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game thanks to an ACL injury he sustained in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals.
And the Golden State Warriors guard appears to be healing nicely.
Thompson on Wednesday posted a video to his Instagram story of a recent workout. And it didn’t look like his knee bothered him one bit.
Check it out, via ESPN:
Good stuff.
The NBA likely won’t begin its upcoming season until 2021, so Thompson still have plenty of time to get back up to full strength.