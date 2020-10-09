Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Mavericks Star Has Surgery On Right Meniscus

Kristaps Porzingis is out of commission for a bit.

The Dallas Mavericks on Friday announced the forward underwent surgery to address a lateral meniscus injury in his right knee. The injury occurred in Game 1 of the Mavs’ first-round series against the Los Angels Clippers on Aug. 17.

Porzingis will start rehab “immediately” per the team’s statement. There is no timetable for his return.

The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/B9ouGkzxub — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 9, 2020

Knee injuries have bugged Porzingis during his young NBA career. The 25-year-old tore his left ACL on Feb. 6, 2018 while playing for the New York Knicks only to return 1 1/2 years later as a member of the Mavs.