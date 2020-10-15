Kyle Shanahan Sure Sounds Like He’s Content With Not Adding Le’Veon Bell To 49ers

Kyle Shanahan sounds like a guy who is comfortable with who he has at running back and doesn’t want to add a certain free agent.

As you’ve probably heard by now, the New York Jets released Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday night and is in need of a new home for the remainder of the 2020 season.

But that team likely won’t be the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m good with all our guys,” coach Shanahan said Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk. “So, even if Raheem (Mostert) wasn’t back (from a knee injury), I don’t think that would change much. I think we’ve got pretty good depth and I know we’re going to get Tevin (Coleman) back soon, too, hopefully. Raheem played, I thought Raheem played great. I thought he was probably the best football player on the field on Sunday and wish we could have got the ball to him more, but you could tell he was ready to go.”

San Francisco doesn’t exactly have a need for a running back. But according to reports, there are other suitors out there hoping to win Bell’s services.

Source: Bell expected to decide tonight or tomorrow morning where he will sign. Im told its between the Chiefs and 4 other teams. Stay tuned. — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) October 15, 2020

Looking that way. Not done. https://t.co/4BSIsbN7iL — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 15, 2020

Bears, Raiders, Patriots, Dolphins — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 15, 2020

It’s unclear if these reports will come to fruition, but it certainly will be interesting to keep our eyes on.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images