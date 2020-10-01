Kyrie Irving Throws Shade At LeBron James While Boasting About Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving is back to his ways.

The Brooklyn Nets guard Thursday threw some shade at former teammate and current Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James while simultaneously boasting about current teammate Kevin Durant.

“… One thing I’ve always been comfortable with is, I felt like I was the best option on every team I’ve played for down the stretch,” Irving said while on Durant’s the Boardroom Podcast. “This is the first time in my career where I can look down be like, ‘That (expletive) can make that shot, too.”

Irving, as you may recall, played with James for three seasons (2014-2017) as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And while Irving may be the one who hit a key 3-pointer to help the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors, James has made plenty of key shots down the stretch prior.