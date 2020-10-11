Lakers’ Danny Green Would ‘Give Anything’ To Get Missed Shot Back From Game 5

You’ve got to feel for Danny Green after his missed shot down the stretch in Game 6 failed to secure the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th NBA championship.

As a career 40-percent shooter from beyond the arc, teammate LeBron James defended making the pass out to Green after the game. But that wasn’t enough to stop death threats from Lakers fans directed at Green and his fianceé.

And ahead of Game 6 on Sunday night, the Lakers guard revealed he’s still a bit hung up on the missed opportunity.

“If I could get that play back again, I’d give anything to get that shot back again,” Green said Sunday morning, via The Athletic’s Bill Oram. “Trust me.

“It’s part of the game. I’ve been in that situation plenty of times. I’ve made some. I’ve missed some. (It’s) unfortunate for us. It would have been to close out the series. It would have been great to win it.”

The Lakers still lead the Miami Heat 3-2 in the series, with another chance to win the NBA Finals.

We’ll see if Green can redeme himself, with Game 6 tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images