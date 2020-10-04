Lakers Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 3 Online

The Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on the NBA’s most coveted hardware.

The Lakers currently own a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. LeBron James and Co. can put themselves one win away from a championship Sunday night with a victory over the Heat.

Miami will be hard-pressed to earn its first triumph of the best-of-seven set. Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both are doubtful for Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Heat Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

