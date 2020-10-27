Latest NBA Mock Draft Consensus Links Celtics With Versatile Prospect

NBA Draft experts’ collective wisdom speculates Saddiq Bey’s future might be green.

A compilation of recent NBA Mock Drafts predicts the Boston Celtics will select the former Villanova Wildcats forward with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Celtics have prized versatility in recent years and might find the 6-foot-8 Bey’s multidimensional game useful in a lot of ways.

“Prototypical 3-and-D player who can score in a variety of ways and defend multiple positions,” NBA.com’s Drew Packham wrote.

Bay averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 2019-20, his sophomore season. His .477 field-goal and .451 3-point percentages suggest he might be able to be an impact scorer in the NBA.

Although SI.com’s Jeremy Woo was the only mock drafter who has the Celtics taking Bey with their top pick, NBA.com’s consensus-building system linked him with Boston because of where he stands eight other outlets’ mock drafts.

NBA.com’s previous consensus mock draft had the Celtics taking Memphis Tigers forward Precious Achiuwa at No. 14.

The Celtics also own the the Nos. 26 and 30 overall picks.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place Nov. 18.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images