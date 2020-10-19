Latest Update On Virgil Van Dijk’s Injury Includes Perfect Metaphor

Jurgen Klopp has made it easy to understand why Liverpool can’t wait for Virgil van Dijk’s return.

The Liverpool manager used a perfect simile to describe how Reds will support the star defender during his recovery from a knee injury. Van Dijk soon will undergo surgery to repair the right ACL he damaged Saturday during Liverpool’s Premier League draw with Everton and he is expected to face a months’-long spell on the sidelines.

“It’s always the same, players love to be rather on their own in the moment and to deal in the first moment with it,” Klopp said Monday, per LiverpoolFC.com. “I am long enough in the business to know that. I was injured myself, I had exactly the same injury if I’m right and it’s not then that you are then pretty chatty.

“It all will start but we are in contact, of course, we are in contact. We are there for him, he knows that and we will wait for him like a good wife is waiting when the husband is in jail and will do, meanwhile, all what we can do to make it as easy for him as possible.”

What a sentimental way for the Liverpool boss to describe the coming period, during which perhaps the Reds’ most important player will be watching and recovering.

Liverpool will begin life without van Dijk in earnest on Wednesday when it takes on Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

