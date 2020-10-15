LeBron James Posts Tribute To Kobe Bryant After Lakers Win NBA Title

Feel how you want about the Los Angeles Lakers, but all year it seemed they were destined to win the NBA championship.

It only was right after the tragic passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and the basketball powers that be made it happen.

And of course LeBron James, who shouldered a ton of the responsibility to carry on his friend’s legacy, led the way to the franchise’s 17th title.

In a bittersweet Instagram post, James on Wednesday paid tribute to Bryant.

“Hope I made you proud my brother,” James wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of him on the sideline with Bryant’s No. 24 jersey draped over his knee. “Love and miss you Champ!! 🐍💜💛 #BlackMamba 24•8•2❤️”

What a fitting, but bittersweet ending to the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images