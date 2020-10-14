Le’Veon Bell Tweets Simple Reaction After Being Released By Jets

Le’Veon Bell finds himself without a team heading into Week 6 of the NFL season.

But he seems to be OK with that.

The New York Jets announced they released Bell on Tuesday night after “exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days.”

Jets coach Adam Gase wasn’t thrilled with Bell’s recent social media activity liking posts that criticized Gase, and there had been plenty of other rumors suggesting turmoil between Bell and the team.

And the free agent took to Twitter rather quickly after his release.