Lions Make NFL History With Super Sad (But Totally Predictable) Stat

The Lions are notoriously bad, and they just took things to the next level.

Detroit on Sunday joined the 2011 Minnesota Vikings as the only teams in NFL history to lose three of the first four games of their season after leading by double digits, according to NFL Research.

The Lions opened up their Week 4 contest against the Saints with two quick touchdowns for a 14-point lead. But New Orleans quickly erased that lead with five unanswered touchdowns and ultimately topped the Lions 25-29.

Detroit’s Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was the only time the Lions didn’t blow a double-digit lead and lose.

The Atlanta Falcons are close behind with two blown wins this season. They could join the Lions on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.