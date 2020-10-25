Lions Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

The Lions and Falcons hope to turn around their respective seasons

Are good times just over the horizon for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions?

The Falcons will host the Lions on Sunday at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in NFL Week 7 game. The teams have struggled this season, with the Falcons entering the contest at 1-5 and the Lions coming in at 2-3.

However, Atlanta earned its first win of the season in Week 6, beating the Minnesota Vikings in their first game under interim head coach Raheem Morris. The Lions had a bye last week but won the two games they played prior to that.

Here’s when and how to watch Lions-Falcons:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | FOX

More NFL:

Deion Branch Clearly Miffed About Being Left Off Patriots’ All-Dynasty Team

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related