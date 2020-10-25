Lions Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Are good times just over the horizon for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions?

The Falcons will host the Lions on Sunday at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in NFL Week 7 game. The teams have struggled this season, with the Falcons entering the contest at 1-5 and the Lions coming in at 2-3.

However, Atlanta earned its first win of the season in Week 6, beating the Minnesota Vikings in their first game under interim head coach Raheem Morris. The Lions had a bye last week but won the two games they played prior to that.

Here’s when and how to watch Lions-Falcons:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images