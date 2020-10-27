Listen To Mic’d-Up Budda Baker’s Reaction To DK Metcalf Chase-Down Tackle

Like fans watching at home, Budda Baker couldn’t believe it.

The Cardinals safety appeared in the clear to score a touchdown after intercepting Russell Wilson near the goal line in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between Arizona and the Seattle Seahawks. But, after running 90-plus yards, Baker was tackled by an absurdly fast DK Metcalf just shy of the end zone. It was ridiculous.

The Cardinals on Monday shared a mic’d-up video of Baker’s reaction to the incredible play:

"How did he catch me?!"@buddabaker32 was mic'd up for our OT thriller vs. the Seahawks. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2020

The answer is easy, Budda: D.K. Metcalf is faster than you. And there’s no shame in that, as the Seahawks wideout is faster than post players in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images