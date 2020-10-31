Liverpool Ties Club Record For Home Win Streak With Victory Over West Ham

Liverpool F.C. on Saturday tied a club record with a victory over West Ham United that extended its home winning streak to 63 matches.

With the 2-1 win, the Reds improved to 5-1-1 and remain atop the standings, having not lost a Premiere League game at Anfield since April of 2017.

It didn’t come easy, however.

The Hammers took an early lead thanks to Pablo Fornals not ten minutes into the contest, gaining control of the ball at the top of the box after a failed attempt to clear it from a Liverpool defenseman.

But before the conclusion of the first half, Mo Salah scored the equalizer off a penalty kick.

The difference makers, however, came off the bench for the Reds.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota were subbed in with 20 minutes remaining in the match providing fresh legs at a time where the Hammers were running out of steam.

In the 85th minute, Shaqiri delivered a stunning through ball up the middle to set up Jota’s game-winner.

DELIGHTFUL FROM LIVERPOOL 👌



With the late goal, Liverpool secured all three points and pulled out the tense match.

The Reds return to action Tuesday, Nov. 3 for a group stage match against Atalanta in the Champions League, before a tilt with Manchester City on Sunday, Nov. 8.

