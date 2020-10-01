Liverpool Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Carabao Cup Game Online

We meet again.

Liverpool will host Arsenal on Thursday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds and Gunners both are hoping to progress after this matchup, which is their third meeting to date in the young 2020-21 season.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 on Monday in the Premier League. Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalty kicks on Aug. 29 after a 1-1 draw in the 2020 Community Shield.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Liverpool versus Arsenal game:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/410328-match-report-arsenal-premier-league" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LiverpoolFC.com</a>