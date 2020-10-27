Liverpool Vs. Midtjylland Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool intends to use its experience to maximum effect against a newcomer on the big stage.

Liverpool will host Midtjylland on Tuesday at Anfield in their second UEFA Champions League Group D game. Liverpool enters the game tied on points for the group lead but trails Atalanta on goal difference. Midtjylland is in last place in Group D, following its 4-1 loss to Atalanta in their opener.

Liverpool and Midtjylland are meeting for the first time, and the Reds are favored to beat the Danish club, which is debuting in the Champions League this season.

Liverpool likely will be without Naby Keita, who is tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip who are battling to recover from injuries.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Midtjylland:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413329-team-news-confirmed-liverpool-line-up-v-sheff-utd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>