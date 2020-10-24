Liverpool Vs. Sheffield United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Perhaps facing a struggling foe will help Liverpool recover its Premier League footing.

Liverpool will host Sheffield United on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 6 game. Liverpool will move level on points with league-leading Everton by beating Sheffield United, which is languishing in 19th place with one point from its first five games.

Liverpool won both Premier League meetings over Sheffield last season without conceding a goal.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Sheffield United:

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

