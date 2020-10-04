Manchester United Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Don’t expect both Manchester United and Tottenham to be standing at the end of this one.

The teams will face off Sunday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 4 game. Manchester United has one win and one loss to date in the 2020-21 Premier League season, and Tottenham has one win, one loss and one draw.

Manchester United fired Jose Mourinho as manager Dec. 18, 2018. He’ll lead Tottenham against United, hoping to win an away Premier League game against one of his former teams for the first time in seven tries.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus Tottenham:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/278028-the-view-from-old-trafford-it-s-as-big-as-el-clasico-and-our-most-important-rivalry" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>