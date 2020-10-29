Manny Machado Bet Contract Padres Would Win World Series Before Dodgers

Manny Machado probably wants to forget about his bet he made in 2019.

But the Internet never forgets.

The Padres infielder said in 2019 he would bet his contract that San Diego would win a World Series before the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manny Machado tells Dodgers fans "I'll bet you my contract, we'll win the World Series before you guys do" 😳



(via @mosheL451)pic.twitter.com/WzxZObuxxz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 5, 2019

Whoops.