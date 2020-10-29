Manny Machado Bet Contract Padres Would Win World Series Before Dodgers

Manny Machado probably wants to forget about his bet he made in 2019.
But the Internet never forgets.
The Padres infielder said in 2019 he would bet his contract that San Diego would win a World Series before the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Whoops.
To be fair, the Dodgers have had ample chances to win a title with a plethora of talent, but have come up short time and time again.
That all changed, Tuesday though, when L.A. locked up its first World Series championship in 32 years with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
No word on if Machado will live up to his end of the bet.