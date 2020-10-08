Manny Machado’s NLDS Meltdown Draws Response From Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez

Pitchers need to stick together in times like these.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol really ticked off San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

Boston Red Sox hurler Eduardo Rodriguez took notice of the heated incident and dropped a tweet essentially backing Graterol.

So you can hit balls in to the moon and almost dance at play 🥳🥳 why the pitcher can do wherever they want after they get you out 🤔🤔🤔 if you call it lets the kids play is about everybody not just let the hitters play right “you do it I do it” I think 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) October 8, 2020

Things boiled over when Cody Bellinger robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of a potential go-ahead home run to end the top of the seventh inning. Graterol, who surrendered the near dinger, celebrated like he just won the World Series, tossing both his glove and his hat while walking back to the dugout.

This didn’t sit well with Machado, who ironically enough had quite the bat flip after homering in the sixth inning. He began yelling at Graterol, prompting a tense exchange between the teams.

Now we go 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1geAdtJ2Gp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2020

Manny Machado is mad.



pic.twitter.com/fkuqpmHTRw — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 8, 2020

Which brings us to E-Rod, who seems to be in favor of players showing emotion and boisterously celebrating huge moments, so long as both hitters and pitchers are afforded the same amount of wiggle room.

The Dodgers ultimately prevailed 6-5 to take a 2-0 series lead. Rodriguez’s former Red Sox teammate, Joe Kelly, closed the door on the Padres’ rally after replacing Kenley Jansen in an eventful ninth inning.

