Marcellus Wiley Details Approach That Gives Patriots ‘Best Chance’ To Beat Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been borderline unstoppable this season, and when they face the New England Patriots this weekend, they won’t even be taking on their toughest opponent to date.

So, understandably, many are skeptical of the Patriots’ chances.

But New England’s new-look offense has shown some flashes of promises over the first three weeks. And Rex Burkhead’s three-touchdown performance in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders is a sign that the running backs and ground game could prove to be the Pats offense’s calling card.

And that’s exactly what Marcellus Wiley thinks the Patriots need to do Sunday.

Wiley explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” why the Patriots need to keep the ball on the ground.

“Yes, I’m giving them a chance,” Wiley said. “Run the football. If you run the football against (the Chiefs), that gives the Patriots the best chance. …

“The two wins that they had against the Chiefs in 2018, 170 yards they averaged (rushing) in those two wins. Last year they played the Chiefs, under 100 yards in the rushing attack and they lost that game.”

Burkhead and Sony Michel are coming off some of their best weeks in a Patriots uniform, while J.J. Taylor has provided another dimension to New England’s offense. The Pats might also be getting back James White and Damien Harris this week.

In other words, there might not be a shortage of options that will enable the Patriots to lean heavily on the running backs.

