Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz Trade Barbs Over NBA’s ‘Effort To Insult (Its) Fans’

Twitter seldom is a hotspot for worthwhile discourse, and such remained the case Tuesday afternoon.
United States senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and former presidential candidate, took aim at the NBA. The impetus for Cruz’s tweet was a story from Hannity.com declaring the NBA is having record low ratings for the ongoing NBA Finals.
Of course, the #GoWokeGoBroke hashtag is an effort by Cruz and the like to bash the NBA for allowing its players to speak freely in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and social injustice as a whole.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban caught wind of the tweet, and that sparked some sparring over the internet between the two (as a heads up, one of Cuban’s tweets includes an obscenity).
Cruz will be relieved to know that there might only be one more game left in the final series of the NBA season, as the Los Angeles Lakers took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set with their win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Game 5 is set for Friday.