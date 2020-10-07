Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz Trade Barbs Over NBA’s ‘Effort To Insult (Its) Fans’

Twitter seldom is a hotspot for worthwhile discourse, and such remained the case Tuesday afternoon.

United States senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and former presidential candidate, took aim at the NBA. The impetus for Cruz’s tweet was a story from Hannity.com declaring the NBA is having record low ratings for the ongoing NBA Finals.

Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/ygIp60EKHi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

Of course, the #GoWokeGoBroke hashtag is an effort by Cruz and the like to bash the NBA for allowing its players to speak freely in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and social injustice as a whole.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban caught wind of the tweet, and that sparked some sparring over the internet between the two (as a heads up, one of Cuban’s tweets includes an obscenity).

A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly. This is who you are @tedcruz . Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are. https://t.co/rnCV3qJTfQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

I love @HoustonRockets & have rooted for them my entire life. I happily cheer for the Spurs & Mavericks against any non-TX team.



But @mcuban the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb. https://t.co/uKSgvPhEcq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

You are so full of shit. You haven't watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don't think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are. https://t.co/uKfHGV7IGc — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money. https://t.co/Wm4qkRMStP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations. https://t.co/MPMBPVKKgI — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

Cruz will be relieved to know that there might only be one more game left in the final series of the NBA season, as the Los Angeles Lakers took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set with their win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Game 5 is set for Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images