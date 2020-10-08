Marlins Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 3 Online, On TV

The Marlins’ season is on the line Thursday afternoon.

Miami will face the Atlanta Braves trailing 2-0 in their best-of-five National League Division Series matchup. The Marlins will send Sixto Sanchez to the mound for Game 3, while Atlanta will counter with Kyle Wright.

Will the Marlins keep their season alive, or will the Braves complete the sweep? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Braves vs. Marlins Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images