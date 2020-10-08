Matt Chatham, Nick Kosmider Discuss Patriots’ QB Situation Vs. Broncos

What will the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation look like Sunday against the Denver Broncos?

This conversation still is very much up in the air. Cam Newton, after all, still hasn’t been cleared after testing positive for COVID-19.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham and The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider discussed the Patriots’ quarterbacks, as well as the matchup as a whole.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “NESN After Hours” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images