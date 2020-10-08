Matt DiBenedetto Returning To Wood Brothers Racing For 2021 NASCAR Season

Rejoice, Matt DiBenedetto fans.

Wood Brothers Racing on Thursday announced the NASCAR fan-favorite will return to the No. 21 Ford Mustang for the 2021 NASCAR season. Recent rumors indicated the 29-year-old could be replaced by Austin Cindric, but DiBenedetto’s tweet following Sunday’s heartbreaking result at Talladega Superspeedway sparked optimism of a potential return.

Wood Brothers, NASCAR’s oldest team, used a “poem” to break the news.

Take a look:

I’m back in the 21 next year!!! 🥳 https://t.co/oA5nLAuTrK — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) October 8, 2020

“It’s such an honor to be able to continue to drive for Wood Brothers Racing and have another year to grow with this organization,” DiBenedetto said in a press release. “I am excited to learn from our 2020 notebook and I’m confident that with a full season under our belt and working together as a team, we will produce even better results.

“I also want to thank Ford Performance and Team Penske for their efforts in making this happen. These types of decisions take a lot of time, as we all know there are a lot of factors in play. All three groups want to make the best decisions for everyone involved and I’m appreciative to have the opportunity to continue to compete for such a legendary race team.”

DiBenedetto still hasn’t won a Cup race but has 19 top-10 finishes over his six-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images