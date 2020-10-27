Max Kellerman Finally Admitted His Cliff Take About Tom Brady Was Wrong

It only took four years and consistent reminders from people on the internet, but the day finally has come.

Pigs now fly, Hell froze over and Max Kellerman has admitted his notorious take about Tom Brady falling “off a cliff” was dead wrong.

Back in 2016, the ESPN personality made the famous comments following a lopsided New England Patriots loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. If you remember, Kellerman also said Brady soon would be a “bum in short order.”

Of course, Brady since has won two Super Bowls, including one the season Kellerman made his hot take.

“That was the cliff — right around that age, 40 years old, certainly 41, 42, it was over,” Kellerman on Monday explained on “First Take.”

“I just looked at the actuary tables, basically, right? And said no one’s ever done it. If Tom Brady does it, he will be defying the odds. The fact that he has, he’s defied the odds.”

Well, at age 43, Brady became the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns following his five touchdown performance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

In other words, he’s still got it.

“The fact that no one had done it until Tom Brady seemed to suggest that he also wouldn’t do it. The fact that he’s done it adds to his legacy as the greatest of all time — which, by the way, I’ve thought he was the greatest of all time for over 10 years. Like five years before I made the prediction. But I can’t deny the way he’s playing. It’s not just that he has weapons. He looks really good using them.”

That wasn’t enough for co-host Ryan Clark, who then pressed to hear the actual words come out of Kellerman’s mouth.

“I was wrong,” Kellerman finally admitted. “Tom Brady never fell off a cliff.”

Check out the full segment below:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images