Melvin Gordon Leaves Practice Due To Illness Ahead Of Broncos-Patriots

It has not been a great week for Melvin Gordon, and his availability for Sunday has never been more up in the air.
The week started with the Denver Broncos running back getting arrested Tuesday night on a DUI charge. Discipline is coming for him according to head coach Vic Fangio, but it was unclear if that would impact his ability to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Well, further doubt has been cast after Gordon left Friday’s practice due to an illness.
Patriots-Broncos is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, so the Broncos probably will leave Denver at some point Saturday.
This news also comes as the Patriots received another positive test for CIVD-19, though that for now isn’t preventing the game from taking place.