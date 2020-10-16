Melvin Gordon Leaves Practice Due To Illness Ahead Of Broncos-Patriots

It has not been a great week for Melvin Gordon, and his availability for Sunday has never been more up in the air.

The week started with the Denver Broncos running back getting arrested Tuesday night on a DUI charge. Discipline is coming for him according to head coach Vic Fangio, but it was unclear if that would impact his ability to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Well, further doubt has been cast after Gordon left Friday’s practice due to an illness.

Melvin Gordon sent home as precaution as he was feeling ill. Told it was NOT COVID related. He has tested negative for virus. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 16, 2020

Patriots-Broncos is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, so the Broncos probably will leave Denver at some point Saturday.