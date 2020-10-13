Mexico Vs. Algeria Live Stream: Watch International Friendly Online

Mexico almost never crosses paths with Algeria on the field of play, but could this be a sign of things to come?

The teams will meet Tuesday at Cars Jeans Stadion in Den Haag, Netherlands, in an international soccer exhibition game between North American and African powers.

Mexico is 11th in FIFA’s latest rankings and the top side in CONCACAF, the region comprised of North and Central American nations and the Caribbean, while 35th-ranked Algeria is the second-highest African country in the global pecking order.

This is just the second time Mexico will play Algeria and the first since 1985.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Algeria:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images