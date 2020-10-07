Michael Lombardi, Adam Pellerin Address Patriots’ QB Play Vs. Chiefs

What should the New England Patriots have done with the quarterback position against the Kansas City Chiefs?

New England started the contest with Brian Hoyer under center due to Cam Newton’s exposure to the coronavirus, but didn’t finish it.

Second-year hurler Jarrett Stidham replaced the veteran in the second half and threw his first-career touchdown pass, but also two interceptions in the loss.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi and Adam Pellerin addressed the QB situation on Tuesday night’s “NESN After Hours.”

