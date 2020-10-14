Michael Thomas Drama, Vague Tweeting Has Twitter Thinking Patriots

The New Orleans Saints might have a Michael Thomas problem on their hands, and NFL Twitter is reacting to the drama in entirely predictable fashion.
Thomas, perhaps the best receiver in football, recently was disciplined by the Saints after fighting with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The 27-year-old, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, missed Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, though it’s unclear why. Initial reports indicated Thomas was suspended for the game, but subsequent reporting points toward Thomas only being fined and thus missing the game due to the injury.
Regardless, it sounds like much more has happened behind the scenes than the reported fight.
From a column published Tuesday by The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan:
Multiple sources said the suspension had less to do with Thomas’ role in a fight with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson during practice on Saturday than it did his actions after the fracas. Thomas, they said, talked back to coaches, including Payton, and obstinately refused counsel afterward.
Duncan went on to site sources in reporting that Thomas’ attitude has been a growing issue inside the Saints locker room.
Thomas himself seemingly addressed the situation Tuesday night, but his vague tweeting only made things more ambiguous.
In the least surprising development of all time, NFL Twitter did that thing it does where everyone either speculates a star player somehow will wind up with the Patriots or tries to convince them to force a path to New England.
Cue the tweets:
Thomas is in the second year of a five-year, $100 million extension he signed in 2019. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no reporting indicating the Saints were considering dealing the All-Pro wideout.