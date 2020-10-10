Mike Brosseau Gets Revenge On Aroldis Chapman, Gives Rays Lead Vs. Yankees

Mike Brosseau got his revenge on Aroldis Chapman in the best way possible.
The first baseman was at the plate against the pitcher in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
And Brosseau changed the game with one swing of the bat when he broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run.
But why was this so sweet?
Well to refresh your memory, Chapman nearly decapitated Brosseau with a 101-mph fastball that was thrown directly at his head Sept. 1.
Now we wait and see if it ultimately will be enough to move on to the AL Championship Series to face the Houston Astros.