Mike Evans Injury: Latest On Fantasy Football Star Ahead Of Bucs-Bears Game

Mike Evans is a source of happiness for many fantasy football owners, but he has them on edge this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star wideout has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL this season, quickly becoming a favorite target of new quarterback Tom Brady.

But he’s considered questionable for Thursday night’s game between the Bucs and Chicago Bears, a pair of 3-1 teams, at Soldier Field.

That said, it’s not a sure thing that he’s out for the game. Here’s the latest update.

For tonight’s #Bucs–#Bears game, TB WRs Mike Evans (ankle) and Scott Miller (hip/groin) are listed as questionable & Miller is expected to play, I’m told. As for Evans, he’ll work out pre-game to test his ankle. There is optimism Evans can go, too, but the workout is key. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2020

The “good” news for fantasy owners is that it’s a Thursday night game. So if Evans can’t go, there is time to make adjustments to the roster, unlike if it was a Monday night game.

Still, though, it’s probably best for everyone (except the Bears, of course) if Evans is healthy and good to go.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images