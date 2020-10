There’s a first time for everything, right?

Such is the case for Major League Baseball’s upcoming Winter Meetings, which usually are held in person. But due to COVID-19, they will be held virtually, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

MLB has officially postponed the upcoming owners meetings (Nov. 17-19 in Arlington) and Winter Meetings (Dec. 7-10 in Dallas) as "in-person events." Both meetings will be conducted remotely as necessary, per MLB. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 30, 2020

The Winter Meetings were slated to take place Dec. 7-10 in Dallas.

This generally tends to be the busiest time during the offseason, with trades and signings taking place.