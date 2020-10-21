MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Thinks Extra-Inning Runner Rule ‘Really Good’

The 2020 Major League Baseball season looked a bit different this year. And it appears Rob Manfred may want to keep some rules in place.

This year’s campaign only was 60 games, featured a designated hitter in the National League and also saw a runner start on second base for extra innings.

And it sounds like Manfred is in favor of making the runner on second a permanent change.

“I think the players like it,” Manfred said, via The Associated Press’ Ronald Blum. “I think it’s really good from a safety and health perspective that keeps us from putting players in situations where they’re out there too long or in positions they’re not used to playing.”

Only two games saw the 13th inning this season, so it’s clear the rule helped games from going on too long.

Manfred also is in favor of keeping the expanded postseason format.

Of course, any rule changes will need to be supported by the MLB Players’ Association.

