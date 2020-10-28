MLB Releases Statement Ripping Justin Turner For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

So, it doesn’t sound like Major League Baseball is going to look the other way regarding the Justin Turner situation.

During the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series-clinching victory Tuesday night, Turner was pulled in the middle of the game for a positive COVID-19 test.

When the Dodgers won, Turner went onto the field — reportedly with the support of some Dodgers officials — and celebrated with the team. Some of his celebrating was without a mask, all while he was confirmed to be carrying the coronavirus.

The league didn’t appear amused by that, releasing a statement (via The New York Post’s Joel Sherman) about the matter Wednesday afternoon in which they announced an investigation would be launched.

Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game. Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him.

However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.

Last night, nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers’ traveling party. Both the Rays and Dodgers were tested again today and their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities.

Dodgers players had Turner’s back, but that probably won’t carry much weight with the league.

