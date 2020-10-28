MLB Rumors: How Justin Turner’s COVID Test Would’ve Impacted Game 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers winning Tuesday night helped Major League Baseball duck a potential headache.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled during Game 6 of the World Serie due to a positive test for COVID-19. In the past, when a player tests positive, it casts doubt on when the next games would be played, often resulting in contests getting moved.

Had the Tampa Bay Rays forced a Game 7, the league might’ve had a real conflict in front of them.

In a story for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal shed some light on what would’ve happened.

“Would Game 7 have been played on Wednesday if the Rays had rallied to defeat the Dodgers?” Rosenthal wrote. “The league said it would have reviewed the matter with its medical advisors, but similar circumstances during the regular season normally led to postponements.”

Certainly, the league would not have wanted to push a deciding Game 7 back a number of days. But then again, they were being swayed by team officials to let Turner back on the field to celebrate, so who knows if a positive test for an asymptomatic player would’ve even perturbed them from delaying things.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images