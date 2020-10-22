MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interview Two Candidates For Vacant Manager Job

The Red Sox’s search for a new manager reportedly has begun.

Boston has interviewed a pair of candidates to replace Ron Roenicke: Chicago Cubs bench coach Will Venable and Pittsburgh Pirates third-base coach Don Kelly, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman first reported the news of Venable, while The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed it and reported Kelly’s interview.

Venable, 37, played 967 games in the big leagues. He joined the Cubs organization in 2017, then became a base coach in 2018.

Kelly, 40, has bounced around the league in a variety of roles since retiring as a player in 2016. This past season was his first campaign as the Pirates’ bench coach. He played in 584 MLB games.

