MLB Rumors: Skip Scumaker, Mike Bell Two Of Six Potential Red Sox Manager Candidates

While we won’t know who will manage the Boston Red Sox until after the 2020 World Series concludes, we do know who reportedly is in consideration.

Chicago Cubs bench coach Will Venable and Pittsburgh Pirates third-base coach Don Kelly already have interviewed for the open position, per multiple reports.

And now that number has gone from two to six.

According to The Boston Globe and ESPN, Miami Marlins bench coach James Rowson, Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, San Diego Padres associate manager Skip Schumaker and Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta have been revealed as candidates.

None of the six people named have had managing experience at the major league level.