Mookie Betts Explains Why He ‘Chose To Stay’ With Dodgers In New Instagram Post

Mookie Betts just wants to win, and that was the impetus for his decision to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, the star outfielder signed a monster deal with the Dodgers earlier this year that will keep him in L.A. for likely the rest of his career. When he had arrived in California from the Boston Red Sox, he only had this year remaining on his deal.

Following yet another stellar performance this postseason, this time Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series, Betts posted on Instagram. In the post, he succinctly explained why he chose to stay with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will meet for Game 2 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images