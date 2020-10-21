Mookie Betts Joins Elite Company In Dodgers-Rays World Series Game 1

Markus. Lynn. Betts.
Is there anything he can’t do?
Mookie Betts had himself a fifth inning in Game 1 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
The outfielder drew a walk and stole two bases — one that earned America a free taco — before the fifth came to a close.
Only one player before him did the same.
Pretty impressive stuff.
What’s more, Betts continued to add to his impressive game by blasting a solo home run to lead off the sixth, joining some more company.
Only time will tell if Betts continues to add to his impressive Game 1.