Mookie Betts Joins Elite Company In Dodgers-Rays World Series Game 1

Mookie had himself a game before it even was over

Markus. Lynn. Betts.

Is there anything he can’t do?

Mookie Betts had himself a fifth inning in Game 1 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The outfielder drew a walk and stole two bases — one that earned America a free taco — before the fifth came to a close.

Only one player before him did the same.

Pretty impressive stuff.

What’s more, Betts continued to add to his impressive game by blasting a solo home run to lead off the sixth, joining some more company.

Only time will tell if Betts continues to add to his impressive Game 1.

More MLB:

World Series 2020 Predictions: Our Picks For Dodgers Vs. Rays Winner, MVP

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related