Mookie Betts Lauds Dodgers Teammates Ahead Of World Series Game 1 Vs. Rays

Mookie Betts is headed back to the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right outfielder and Co. outlasted the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series by overcoming a 3-1 deficit.

Betts now has a chance at his second ring since 2018 when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Some Major League Baseball players haven’t been around their families or spending as much time with them due to the COVID-19 pandemic and MLB’s protocols.

But for Betts, the Dodgers have become his family.

“I know we haven’t been able to be around family, but I feel like this team is family,” he said Monday, via Dodgers Insider’s Rowan Kavner. “We spend so much time together, at the hotel, here at the field. Nobody gets tired of each other. We’re all laughing, joking. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to call family.”

Game 1 between LA and the Tampa Bay Rays is set for Tuesday night at 8:07 p.m. ET.

